Houston, TX

#ICYMI: Southwest begins process to refund stranded passengers, teen accused of kidnapping baby due in court, legendary Texas baseball coach dies

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mix 97.9 FM

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
HOUSTON, TX
actionnews5.com

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach

HOUSTON - A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there. The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year. Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Boat blocks the Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) – For hours this morning the southbound lanes of the Eastex were moving slow because of a 3 vehicle crash involving… a boat. Yes. A different type of motor vehicle was parked in the center lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way to the beltway, causing a major headache for morning commuters. The accident cleared shortly after 7 a.m. LAND, HO!
HOUSTON, TX

