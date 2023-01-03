ICYMI: Southwest begins process to refund stranded passengers, teen accused of kidnapping baby due in court, legendary Texas baseball coach dies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Concerned citizen’ posts $1 million bond for Patrick Clark, the Houston-area man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff
The Houston-area man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday – three weeks after his defense attorneys successfully lobbied a judge to reduce his bail amount from $2 million to $1 million – according to Harris County court records. Patrick Clark,...
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
Houston police officer hits and kills man while responding to call in East Aldine area
"He made everybody laugh just being himself." Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Swafford. He's the second pedestrian hit and killed by an HPD officer this week.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
actionnews5.com
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb. Investigators say...
fox26houston.com
Driver goes around train crossing arms, crashed head-on with Houston SWAT officer
HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York. A SWAT officer with HPD was traveling westbound on Hempstead. Witnesses say the GHPD vehicle had a green light.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
cw39.com
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested...
fox26houston.com
Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
fox26houston.com
Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach
HOUSTON - A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there. The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year. Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."
cw39.com
Boat blocks the Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) – For hours this morning the southbound lanes of the Eastex were moving slow because of a 3 vehicle crash involving… a boat. Yes. A different type of motor vehicle was parked in the center lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way to the beltway, causing a major headache for morning commuters. The accident cleared shortly after 7 a.m. LAND, HO!
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
fox26houston.com
Southwest Airlines meltdown jeopardized Houston woman’s business opportunity
The Houston small business owner launched LAMIK more than 15 years ago and one of her greatest gifts ever? She was scheduled to make her Home Shopping Network debut three days after Christmas.
cw39.com
Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder out on $1 million bond, records show
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man accused in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to records. The release comes after Patrick Clark and his attorneys attempted to lower the bond. While Clark maintains his innocence, Houston police detectives claim that he had...
Comments / 0