Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23
New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Vail Daily
Vail Recreation District’s winter adult leagues starting up
Registration is now open for Vail Recreation District’s 2023 winter adult leagues. The winter league offerings include indoor volleyball, basketball and axe throwing, all starting up in January. New for the 2023 adult basketball league is the addition of a draft league, where players register individually. Team League: Registration...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together
There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
A mountain of film: Mountainfilm tour fills Vilar with adventure-packed action
IF YOU GO… What: Mountainfilm on Tour – Beaver Creek When: 6-8:15 p.m. Thursday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. VailSymposium.org. Adventure documentaries are some of the most inspiring films out there; they rev viewers up...
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail announces annual Nordic Town Series schedule
Calling all the Nordic nerds — we know you’ve been busy binge-watching the Tour de Ski over the last week — now is your chance to grab your grip wax, pull on a bib and enjoy gliding over the snow in a race of your own. Actually, all races are in the skate technique, so there’s no need for any stick underfoot.
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mikaela can’t be beat
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property.
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
kunc.org
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skiers
During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort out. If the skier did...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0