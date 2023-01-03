Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Tennessee Titans didn't win a game after firing Jon Robinson as GM. What the numbers say
The Tennessee Titans were 7-5 and still comfortably ahead in the AFC South when the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6. Owner Amy Adams Strunk cited a belief that "there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met" in a release announcing Robinson's exit. But given the Titans'...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts as he leaves the field after the win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Reports: Breathing tube out, Damar Hamlin talks to Bills' teammates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. According to multiple reports Friday morning, Hamlin, 24, is breathing on his own for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. NFL Network reported Hamlin addressed the entire team Friday via FaceTime. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin had made "substantial" progress...
Mark Evans II Receives 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invitation
HBCU star and UAPB left tackle Mark Evans II was extended an official invitation to participate at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
