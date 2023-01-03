ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price

News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RapMs_0k1meEnL00

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.

