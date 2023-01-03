ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Had Faith Team Could Make Run

News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago
"I had faith. Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after beating the Vikings.

News-Herald

News-Herald

