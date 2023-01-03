ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Pope Benedict's death and funeral prompt sharply divided reactions in Milwaukee

As his funeral approaches Thursday, former Pope Benedict is being remembered in starkly different ways in Milwaukee. Local Catholic Archbishop Jerome Listecki, appointed by Benedict, said in a written statement that he met the Pope several times either as pontiff or when Benedict was known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. Listecki says he always found "Pope Benedict to be quite gracious and humble, despite being the pontiff and the greatest theologian of the century."
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thefabricator.com

Charter Mfg. announces executive changes

Charter Mfg., a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses in Mequon, Wis., has promoted Tom Marry to president/COO and named Joel Casterton to succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as COO of...
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Mutual Insurance announces new chief operating officer

WEST BEND – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the appointment and promotion of Dave Ertmer to chief operating officer. Having joined West Bend in 2009 as director of worker’s compensation claims, Ertmer’s industry background includes almost three decades of insurance experience and strategic leadership. In...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
WAUWATOSA, WI

