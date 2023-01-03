Read full article on original website
E-Man
3d ago
I’m just going to ask every legal law abiding tax paying working American citizens a question. Who exactly has our government gave us? Think about it . Who is exactly paying for what’s going on in this country and around the world. WE THE PEOPLE PAY THE PEOPLE IN THE PEOPLES BUILDINGS TO WORK FOR THE PEOPLE.
Related
New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
NJ to Offer $15M in Grants and Loans to Abortion Providers
In a move that is sure to draw the attention of many, New Jersey has put aside $15 million for abortion clinic upgrades. The $15 million will be in the form of interest-free loans and grants to healthcare facilities and clinics that provide abortion services. According to Governor Phil Murphy,
Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ
Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
NJ becomes first state to mandate that media literacy be taught in public schools
New Jersey has become the first state in the country to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories in public discourse by requiring public schools to teach media literacy to K-12 students.
Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?
Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
trentondaily.com
$255 Million in Funding Approved to Support NJ’s Small Businesses
It’s a beautiful day to be an entrepreneur in the Garden State!. On December 30th, 2022, the NJEDA announced that the State of New Jersey would receive more than $255 million in funding via the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Upon approval from the Department of Treasury, the NJEDA will utilize this funding to create six distinct programs which will provide financial and technical assistance to small and micro-businesses throughout the region. There will be a particular emphasis on supporting early-stage and innovation-focused companies throughout New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
EPA announces $500M loan to modernize wastewater, drinking water infrastructure in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Thursday announced a $500 million loan to the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank to modernize wastewater and drinking water systems serving over 10 million people throughout New Jersey. This is the first loan issued through the State Infrastructure Financing Authority Water...
insidernj.com
The Current Teacher Shortage: A Broader Perspective
At November’s annual New Jersey Education Association Convention, Governor Phil Murphy established a task force, mostly of representatives of the state’s major education interest groups, to investigate the state’s current teacher shortage problem and develop recommendations to. address it. Absent from the governor’s message but probably left...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
New Jersey Globe
Evesham council drops solicitor in battle between two powerful law firms
Democrat Jaclyn Veasy began her second term as Evesham mayor last night with diminished power after a face-off between two influential South Jersey law firms didn’t go her way. The all-Democratic council voted to toss their township solicitor, Robert Wright, Jr. of Malamut & Associates, and replaced him with...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!
New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Gov. Murphy signs mandate for insurance companies to fund abortion care
Some health insurers in New Jersey are now required by state law to fully pay for abortion care, as part of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. New Jersey is the 8th state to mandate abortion access for health insurance providers.
NJ Tops All States For Having the Worst Finances in the USA
It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
WPG Talk Radio
