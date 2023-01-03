Read full article on original website
Live Fairfax: Ready to achieve your 2023 resolutions?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Happy New Year Fairfax!. As we are jumping right into 2023, I want to connect you with our Fairfax family and help you...
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna
In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
Tysons Corner Center extends project to showcase local artists into 2023
An opportunity for local artists to gain exposure at the D.C. area’s biggest mall has been extended through the new year. ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit arts agency for Fairfax County, announced on Dec. 22 that it will continue to partner with Tysons Corner Center owner Macerich to bring temporary art installations to the mall.
Effort to relocate cell tower by I-495 in McLean still ongoing
The search is still on for a new site to host a cell tower in McLean that has to be removed to make room for the widening Capital Beltway. The monopole, which is owned by American Cell Towers and supports AT&T and T-Mobile service, was officially decommissioned on Dec. 9, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Youngkin calls for investigation of Thomas Jefferson HS over delayed student award notices
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (staff photo by Jay Westcott) (Updated at 4:30 p.m.) An outcry stoked by conservative activists over Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) allegedly failing to promptly announce a student academic honor has reached the Virginia governor’s office. In...
The secret is out: Venture X’s high-end flex workspace is opening in Mosaic
Need an office for a Top Secret meeting? Venture to Venture X, opening soon in Fairfax. Venture X’s new high-end coworking space is opening in Fairfax’s Mosaic District and offers many amenities other flex spaces do not, including secure facilities for those performing top secret work. A tour...
McLean Symphony founder and longtime conductor Dingwall Fleary dies
The McLean Symphony’s founder Dingwall Fleary Jr., a conductor described by friends and colleagues as “larger than life,” has died. Fleary, 82, had been the conductor of The McLean Symphony since 1972 and the Reston Community Orchestra since 1996. He died after experiencing a heart attack on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a message from the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bethesda, where he served as a music director.
