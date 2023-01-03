Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Warren County’s Plan to Reduce Severe Weather Damages Ready for Public Review
The Warren County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan outlining projects and activities to reduce damages caused by severe weather and other natural hazards will be available for public review and comment starting January 10, 2023. The Plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey, will be available on the Warren County webpage. The comment period will remain open through January 25, 2023.
977wmoi.com
Women, Infants, and Children Program Offers Local Families Assistance with Nutritious Foods
Since seeing a drop during COVID, the WIC Program at the Knox County Health Department is open and assisting pregnant women and children up to age five, says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “A lot of WIC customers right now have the chance to voice their opinion to see if...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission postpones residential solar farm decision
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Planning and Zoning commission deferred their decision for 30 days whether to approve a solar energy farm in a residential area. Jason Hawksworth of Hawk-Attolo LLC, a local solar energy company, proposed a solar farm in a Peoria residential area at the meeting on Thursday. The proposed location at 3901 Reservoir Boulevard is surrounded by homes, condos and multiple churches.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Sees Changes to Waste Management Services for 2023
Contact: Galesburg Community Development Department. Galesburg, IL (January 5, 2023) The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria tenants, activists seeking solutions after dozens given notice to vacate
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents and advocates are pushing for a call to action to make sure dozens of tenants will not end up homeless. They’re also speaking out against property management Darwin Homes after, on behalf of company SFR3, it issued dozens of households a notice to vacate right before the holidays.
977wmoi.com
OSF Holy Family Installs New Helipad in Monmouth
As an ongoing commitment to serving the community, OSF Holy Family installed a new helipad. The new 40×40 pad includes new lights and automatic gates to secure the area from traffic. A new automatic gate was also installed on the east side of the Main Entrance. Here is a photo of the helicopter at night.
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
Central Illinois Proud
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
