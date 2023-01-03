Contact: Galesburg Community Development Department. Galesburg, IL (January 5, 2023) The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.

