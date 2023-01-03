Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Had Faith Team Could Make Run

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; A NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
Penalty rates vary by official
Booing refs is a long-standing tradition in the NFL (and most team sports), and fans reserve their most passionate boos for refs who throw frequent flags on their team. But refs are largely anonymous—only numbers, not names, appear on their uniforms—so you aren't likely to hear a fan yell, "Hey, Walt Anderson, you forgot to wear your glasses again!" Anderson, who called the most penalties per game in 2017-2021, retired at age 67 at the end of the 2019 NFL season. The silver medal for most penalty calls during that period goes to another AARP-eligible ref, Carl Cheffers, who is now 62 and still working NFL games. Cheffers was widely criticized for the record number of penalties he called during the 2021 Super Bowl—eight of them against the Chiefs in the first half alone that cost them six first downs and any chance at beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This story originally appeared on OLBG and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
The Greeneville Sun
456
Followers
4K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0