On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley of Wiscasset, Maine passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother, Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement and unconditional love were tremendous.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO