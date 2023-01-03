Read full article on original website
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Menu will be corn chowder, biscuits, salad, baked chicken, rice pilaf, peas, and snow pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged, to make there are adequate meals.
John R. Mannheim
John R. Mannheim, of Concord, Massachusetts and Southport, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022 in the presence of his beloved wife, Claire. He leaves his daughter Sidney and husband James, daughter Stacy and husband Ross, his brother Charles and wife Shirley, his brother Paul and wife Susan, as well as many nieces and nephews in our extended family.
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley of Wiscasset, Maine passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother, Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement and unconditional love were tremendous.
William C. Burnham
William C. Burnham of Boothbay unexpectedly passed away at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. William was born on Aug. 10, 1978 to Carlton and Hope (Morgan) Burnham. William grew up on Barters Island in Boothbay. He attended local schools and was a 1997 graduate of Boothbay Region High School.
Kathy Freeman
On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
Boothbay man missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man. Thomas P. Harris, age 60, was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. His roommate reported finding...
Board declines WCC ‘community partner’ offer
Woolwich selectmen are not interested in becoming a “community partner” with Wiscasset Community Center. That would have cost Woolwich $6,000 annually and offered residents reduced rates for WCC memberships and for participation in the parks and recreation department’s adult and youth programs. The board took up the...
Wiscasset offers texting service for town info
The town of Wiscasset has started a new text program for residents. Several cities and towns in Maine are using it. If you go to the town’s website at wiscasset.org you can see the Text Widget pop up in the left-hand corner. You simply text to sign up and...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Dec. 23 ‘King Tide’ in Wiscasset
Our thanks to Wiscasset’s Matt Haeberle for sharing these photos he took at the Wiscasset waterfront during the high spring tide and storm on Dec 23.
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Multimedia “Getting Onboard” presentation at Waldo Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m., “Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the impacts of climate change in...
Police thank board for money, praise chief’s dedication
School Resource Officer Jonathan Barnes of Wiscasset Police Department told selectmen Jan. 3, the extra money town employees got at Christmastime “came at a great time ... It meant a lot.” As he spoke at the town office in the meeting also carried on Zoom and YouTube, he at times motioned behind him, to the audience that included fellow officers, and motioned in front of him, to selectmen, who approved the pay last month, and Town Manager Dennis Simmons, who proposed it.
Maine Secretary of State swears in Lincoln County election victors
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows presided over her first oath of office ceremony Jan. 3 for Lincoln County elected officers. But for Commissioner Bill Blodgett and Registrar of Deeds Rebecca Wotton, it was a familiar experience. Both won re-election in November to another four-year term. For Blodgett, it was his fifth, as he already served 28 years. Wotton began working in the registrar’s office 30 years ago, and first won election to the office in 2009.
Wiscasset Help Yourself Food Pantry
The Help Yourself Shelf (HYS) is an ongoing ministry of St. Philip’s Church. Groceries, meat, vegetables, bakery goods, and paper products provided for families in need, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. outside of parish hall. Volunteers will greet you, and ask you to sign in. No proof of residency is required. Should you have questions, wish to volunteer, or make donations, please call the office at 882-7184 or e-mail us at stphilips@wiscasset.net.
Everyman Repertory presents staged reading of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
CAMDEN — Everyman Repertory Theatre will present a one-hour SoundCheck performance Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at the Camden Opera House. Everyman’s Lux Radio Theatre-style staged reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is sponsored by StudioMind. Nominated for five Oscars, Frank Capra’s 1946 film...
