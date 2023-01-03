ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New Mexico police investigating shootings targeting elected officials

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are investigating a recent spate of shootings that appear to be targeting the homes and offices of local elected officials. Gun shots were reported near the office of New Mexico state Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D) on Thursday morning, in the most recent of four shootings involving elected officials, according…
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still falls short

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a grueling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans' ability to govern. The changed votes from conservative holdouts, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel for the new Congress — but not yet able. ...
