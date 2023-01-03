Read full article on original website
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
City officials declare snow emergency in Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Gering
SIDNEY - City of Sidney officials declared a snow emergency Monday morning and asked that all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes throughout the city be moved. The snow emergency declaration is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until further notice. One to two inches of snow fell in downtown...
Alliance man convicted of manslaughter dies at Nebraska RTC
69-year-old George W. Smith of Alliance died at the Nebraska Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Dec. 30, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Regional West Welcomes Noah, First Baby of 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ? Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:55 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Noah Ray Wyrick is the first baby born in 2023 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and 21 ¼ inches long.
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Panhandle cities already shut down as winter storm arrives
With overnight snow totals of less than two inches, it is hard to say if today would have been a snow day. As it is, schools, businesses, and government offices are closed today in observance of the New Years holiday. While the timing does take away the traditional marker of...
Program seeks to lure out-of-state nursing students to rural Neb.
OMAHA — In Nebraska’s ongoing effort to attract health care workers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a new scholarship program for nursing students from certain neighboring states to attend its rural campuses. The “Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship” is open to nursing students...
Newblom Foundation accepting grant, scholarship applications
Wally A. Seiler has announced that the Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships which will be given by the foundation in May, 2023. Seiler serves as Secretary-Treasurer for the foundation which was established under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom.
Alliance Senior Center nutrition dining room closed
Alliance –The Nutrition Site dining room will not be open Tuesday, January 3rd. Nutrition Site meals will be delivered on Tuesday, January 3rd. If you would like to be added to the delivery schedule, please call 308-762-1293 or 308-762-8774 and leave a message with your contact information and delivery address.
AHS Wrestling honors Dobson with a Victory on a new Mat
In the long history of Alliance High School Wrestling, Duane Dobson has been a Coach, Supporter and Friend for the last 52 years. In that time, Alliance has won 4 State Championships, had multiple individual state champions and medalists, and set several state records. The Bulldogs honored Duane for all...
January Story Time, LEGO Club to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 features “Welcome to Winter” with special guest, Dave Ocken, on January 3rd and 5th, “Dinosaur Adventures” on January 10th and 12th, “Arctic Express” on January 17th and 19th, “Exploring Opposites” on January 24th and 26th and “Groundhog’s Shadow” on January 31st and February 2nd. Story Time meets on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm with several stories, birthdays, puppets, music and craft.
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
