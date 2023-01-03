Read full article on original website
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
WRAL
Young person shot in Raleigh neighborhood overnight
RALEIGH, N.C. — A young person was shot Thursday night in an east Raleigh neighborhood, according to police. Police responded to the shooting before 11 p.m. Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were seen going door-to-door on Harmony Court in the Nottingham Woods neighborhood. Police said...
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
cbs17
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man demanded money and...
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. When investigators arrived to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street, there was a large fight happening right in the middle of the street. Everyone scattered, and the suspect has not been arrested.
Smithfield Foods plant evacuated after ammonia release, four employees taken to hospital
TAR HEEL, N.C. — Hazmat crews responded to a Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel following an ammonia leak that occurred at the facility on Friday morning. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
Roof, porch of Fayetteville woman's home damaged during Wednesday's storms
When storms moved through central North Carolina on Wednesday, Cumberland County saw some of the strongest winds. One Fayetteville woman was on the brunt of those strong winds. During Wednesday's storms, Cheryl Bass had her porch blown off and sustained roof damage. For Bass, it reminded her of another storm...
WRAL
Five men charged with Jan. 1 murder of Raleigh motorcyclist due in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
jocoreport.com
EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident
SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
WRAL
Theft suspect arrested after manhunt by Person County authorities
ROXBORO, N.C. — Authorities in Person County arrested Allen Brandon Thursday afternoon, after Brandon stole multiple vehicles, a gun and a police scanner earlier in the morning. This was a multi-agency effort between the Roxboro Police Department and the Person County Sheriff's Office. Roxboro police arrested Brandon around 4...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
Who stole this trailer in North Carolina? Deputies looking for driver of red Chevy truck
Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
New report shows Triangle area commuter rail project faces many issues
DURHAM, N.C. — A 45-page feasibility report outlines the need for a commuter rail in the Triangle area and the challenges of building one. A similar project was attempted with the Durham-Orange Light Rail project a few years ago, but the project failed and $157 million went into it.
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
'The city got ripped off': DPD says ShotSpotter did not detect shooting, city leaders ask for grace
Two days after gunfire erupted in Wellons Village injuring five people, Durham police established a Community Resource Unit as they continue investigating.
