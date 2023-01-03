ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Young person shot in Raleigh neighborhood overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. — A young person was shot Thursday night in an east Raleigh neighborhood, according to police. Police responded to the shooting before 11 p.m. Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were seen going door-to-door on Harmony Court in the Nottingham Woods neighborhood. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. When investigators arrived to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street, there was a large fight happening right in the middle of the street. Everyone scattered, and the suspect has not been arrested.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Five men charged with Jan. 1 murder of Raleigh motorcyclist due in court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident

SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Theft suspect arrested after manhunt by Person County authorities

ROXBORO, N.C. — Authorities in Person County arrested Allen Brandon Thursday afternoon, after Brandon stole multiple vehicles, a gun and a police scanner earlier in the morning. This was a multi-agency effort between the Roxboro Police Department and the Person County Sheriff's Office. Roxboro police arrested Brandon around 4...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Philadelphia woman arrested at RDU after police say she rolled on the floor, used vulgar language and flipped off a bartender

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham Airport police arrested a Philadelphia woman accused of rolling around the floor, using vulgar language and flipping off a bartender working at the airport. Charlese Eackles, 32, of Philadelphia, is charged with disorderly conduct at a terminal and second-degree trespassing. When authorities arrived on 10:09...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
