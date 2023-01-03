Read full article on original website
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
WRAL
Western Boulevard at I-440 closed until Monday due to major water main break
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the busiest intersections in Raleigh has been flooded and closed due to a major water main break – and the road won't reopen until Monday. The break caused heavy flooding, buckled roads and detoured traffic on Western Boulevard near Interstate 440 on Wednesday afternoon.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
WRAL
Noticing a spike in your utility bills? Here’s why and how you can curb the cost
Electric customers throughout our area are seeing much higher utility bills than they expected — and for many, it’s a big surprise catching them unaware.
WRAL
'We need upgrades:' After days without water, Spring Hope loses water for second time in a week
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — Spring Hope was without water for the second time in one week after Duke Energy's crews hit a water main on Thursday while replacing utility poles. The town's water was off for hours – closing down several businesses around town and impacting their bottom line.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
Economic forecast: Raleigh set to grow at second-fastest rate in nation
RALEIGH – The outlook for the future of Raleigh remains positive, with the metropolitan area expected to increase in population at the second-fastest rate in the nation, behind Austin, Texas. That’s according to Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of Economic Leadership, LLC, who spoke in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon at...
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
Durham market forces put profit over people
DURHAM — After more than 20 years at 610 East Geer St. in Durham, 54 year-old Yvette Parker was told to leave the home her children grew up in, with just a few months’ notice.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WRAL
Orange County's 2023 living wage announced
Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
WRAL
Rally planned in downtown Raleigh on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Advocates will rally Friday in downtown Raleigh on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. The noon rally, to be held at 310 New Bern Ave., is one of many events being held nationwide to "push for accountability," according to Democracy Out Loud, the group behind Raleigh's event.
newsfromthestates.com
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
cbs17
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man demanded money and...
Experts predict major slowdown for housing market in 2023
Real estate experts are anticipating a major slowdown in the housing market in 2023. Already in central North Carolina, homes for sale are staying on the market for longer than in previous months.
