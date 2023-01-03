LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its latest campaign, Green January , an opportunity for customers to jumpstart a healthy routine in the new year through real, fresh food.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005045/en/

sweetgreen Launches ‘Green January’ to Kickstart the New Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website today through January 18, Green January empowers users to implement more feel-good routines in the new year, by inviting them to try sweetgreen’s menu items to unlock special rewards. To launch the campaign, the company tapped Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, founder of Melissa Wood Health (MWH) and sweetgreen fan, to speak to customers about how implementing small, healthy habits each day can better fuel your mind and body.

Customers can opt into the Green January challenge online or through the mobile app, for a chance to be one of five lucky winners to receive a free annual subscription to MWH*. Additionally, those that opt-in and order any of sweetgreen’s core menu items or the custom Melissa Wood Health Bowl three times between January 3 to January 18 have the opportunity to receive $7 off their next digital order to continue to meet their wellness goals. To pair, MWH is providing a special offer to get your first month free when you sign up for a Monthly Membership at melissawoodhealth.com and use code “sweetgreen” at checkout**.

“The new year is all about setting attainable goals,” said Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru. “We’re excited to be working with Melissa to show that making healthy food choices doesn’t have to mean compromising on delicious, craveable ingredients.”

Melissa worked with sweetgreen’s culinary team to create a custom bowl designed to kick off Green January with hearty and whole ingredients. Joining the digital menu for a limited time, the Melissa Wood Health Bowl features a base of arugula and kale, topped with chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, onions, broccoli, warm portobello mix, avocado, chili flakes, a drizzle of pesto dressing and a lemon squeeze. The bowl will be available to order exclusively through the brand’s website or sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up during Green January.

“sweetgreen connects its customers to real, wholesome food everyday,” says Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. “I’m a firm believer that no matter where you are, and no matter how much time you have, it’s important to find a moment each day to do something that helps your overall well being – food choice included.”

sweetgreen piloted its digital Rewards and Challenges program this past summer to drive customer frequency and restaurant volume through additional customer value and engagement. The feature, offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website, rewards customers for healthy habits and connects them to real food.

*no purchase required

**new members only

About sweetgreen:

sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About MWH:

MWH, founded and created by Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, is a health, wellness & lifestyle platform on a mission to create a more mindful way of life, accessible and attainable for all. MWH has a growing library of 500+ workouts in a variety of styles (pilates, yoga, meditation, pre & postnatal, barre, dance flow, etc.), with new classes released each week and diverse programming targeting specific fitness styles and goals. A destination to help better every aspect of life, Melissa’s accessible practice has something for everyone at every point in their journey.

More information and membership details for MWH can be found at melissawoodhealth.com. Keep up with Melissa and the platform on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005045/en/

CONTACT: sweetgreen Contact, Media:

Maude Michel

maude.michel@sweetgreen.comsweetgreen Contact, Investor Relations:

Rebecca Nounou

ir@sweetgreen.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL HEALTH RESTAURANT/BAR APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: sweetgreen

PUB: 01/03/2023 07:30 AM/DISC: 01/03/2023 07:30 AM