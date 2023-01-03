Packers' LaFleur: No-Brainer to Put Alexander on Jefferson?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Browns DC Joe Woods fired after 7-10 season
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired Monday, ending his three-year run in Cleveland and weeks of speculation about his status. Woods was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 but lagging run defense was a season-long issue for the Browns. Cleveland ended the season Sunday with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 7-10 record. "We didn't perform up to our standards on defense," Stefanski said...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Will End To 2022 Impact 2023 Decision?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his future following the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Disappointing Season'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once again, fell short on his quest for a championship.
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
Rams coach Sean McVay reluctant to discuss next season
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans a brief pause, stepping away from the daily grind to determine whether he needs an extended break from the NFL. McVay has not committed to being back with the Rams for the 2023 season, confirming on Monday reports that he was contemplating stepping away before his 37th birthday later this month. "Take the next couple of days, really be able to reflect and...
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn
The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out, rookie Skylar Thompson to start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the AFC wild-card game at Buffalo on Sunday. Tagovailoa has not cleared concussion protocol and is prohibited from football activities. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa officially has been ruled out, and the Dolphins are preparing rookie Skylar Thompson to start against the Bills. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A tribute to Damar Hamlin is shown on the scoreboard prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Undecided Rams coach Sean McVay permits staff to interview
Rams head coach Sean McVay informed his staff they were free to interview with other teams, an unprecedented move for an NFL coach under contract for the 2023 season. While NFL teams can block lateral moves -- jobs with the same or similar title and responsibilities with another team -- the Rams are making a major concession. ESPN reported McVay told coaches in a meeting his own future was not...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy not coaching for job
Mike McCarthy is not coaching for his job when the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan that the outcome of the playoff game wouldn't decide McCarthy's status. "No. I don't even want to ... No. That's it," Jones said. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I've got a...
Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich
The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) and head coach Sean McVay talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with head coach Jim Caldwell before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit. 636503207024649966 Lions 123117kirthmon F Dozier2 Jpg
