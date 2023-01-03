Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Had Faith Team Could Make Run

NFL fans won't be surprised to hear that nearly one in five penalties are offensive holding calls (averaging 2.5 per game in 2017-2021). That makes sense because when push literally comes to shove—at that moment when an offensive lineman has only one way to stop a defensive player from tackling the quarterback or a running back—it's so tempting to grab hold. The other penalty call that fans are most likely to hear, accounting for nearly one in six penalties, is an offensive false start (2.1 times per game). All sorts of gamesmanship take place between opposing linemen as they try to draw each other off the line early—and home-crowd fan noise often comes into play as well. Ranking third among all penalties is the one that causes fans and players the most heartache (or joy) because it can be drive-extending and momentum-changing: defensive pass interference (1.1 times per game). The next four most common penalties are also called exclusively or most frequently on defensive players.

1 DAY AGO