ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Mason Crosby vs. Vikings

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzRyy_0k1mb6dj00

Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 56-yard field goal before halftime against the Vikings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy