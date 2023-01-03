Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Mason Crosby vs. Vikings

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Have Real Hope After 4-8 Start?
The Green Bay Packers were 4-8 after losing to the Eagles. Was QB Aaron Rodgers truly hopeful the team could rally into the playoffs?
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Tennessee Titans didn't win a game after firing Jon Robinson as GM. What the numbers say
The Tennessee Titans were 7-5 and still comfortably ahead in the AFC South when the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6. Owner Amy Adams Strunk cited a belief that "there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met" in a release announcing Robinson's exit. But given the Titans'...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; A NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
