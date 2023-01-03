ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

If the Stevenson technical changed the game

"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better."

Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out

"Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."

What Oklahoma State did defensively

"Mike's a hell of a coach, man. I mean, he does a great job. They're always extremely well-prepared. Defensively they're really good. Now, it doesn't hurt to have a seven-foot guy guarding the goal either. But Mike does a fantastic job."

If there's anything they can do to fix free throws

"Not play them. That's coming too. You can't hurt your team. And a place like ours, we're going to have 14,000+ the next two games. People care. People drive hundreds of miles to come and see these guys play. They don't come to see a guy screw the game up. They don't come to see watch guys miss free throws. They want to come and root for their team. They want to have something to be happy about. They want to be able to take their kids and have their kids grow up Mountaineers. I understand that. I was one of those kids. I was one of those kids that would sit in my grandfather's lap and listen to Rod Thorn and company. I was one of those guys that always dreamed about putting a uniform on. I get it. Two times we had the game going our way. Two times we had somebody who thought it was more important that they saw him than they saw us. That's wrong."

What changed in the second half

"We had better ball movement and we actually made some shots. I mean we had shots. Seth [Wilson] had shots...didn't make them. Keddy [Johnson] had shots, just didn't make them. And then for the second game in a row, we don't make any free throws. And for the second game in a row we just take the ball and say hey, you guys want to play with it for a while? We've had 35 turnovers in two games. How do you call yourself a basketball player when you turn it over 35 times in two games? A basketball team...We got a long way to go. The positive thing is we will get there."

Morgantown, WV
