Utah State

The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines

By Associated Press, CNN
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
JaguarReport

Jaguars’ Playoff Scenarios Not Impacted by Bengals-Bills Cancellation

There has been a rapid change in the AFC playoff race over the last 24 hours, a result of the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game from Monday night. The Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter and went into cardiac arrest. The contest was temporarily suspended following Hamlin’s medical emergency before getting postponed and officially canceled three days later.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close

Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even then, Martelli knew the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry was a big deal because of when the games occurred: usually nationally televised on a playoff football weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI

