The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines

Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Jaguars’ Playoff Scenarios Not Impacted by Bengals-Bills Cancellation
There has been a rapid change in the AFC playoff race over the last 24 hours, a result of the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game from Monday night. The Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter and went into cardiac arrest. The contest was temporarily suspended following Hamlin’s medical emergency before getting postponed and officially canceled three days later.
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
TCU vs Georgia live blog: CFP National Championship score, stats, highlights and reactions
The CFP National Championship Game is set with the TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs taking the field at SoFi
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even then, Martelli knew the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry was a big deal because of when the games occurred: usually nationally televised on a playoff football weekend.
