The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines

Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even then, Martelli knew the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry was a big deal because of when the games occurred: usually nationally televised on a playoff football weekend.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO