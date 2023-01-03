ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?

Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today.  Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery...
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
