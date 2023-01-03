For the third time in three months, SpaceX has fully assembled Starship 24 and Super Heavy Booster 7 after another period of separate tests, repairs, and modifications. Measuring around 120 meters (~390 ft) tall from ship tip to booster tail, the fully-stacked rocket is again the largest ever assembled. Compared to the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets SpaceX currently operates, Starship is far larger. It’s also meant to be fully reusable, while the Falcon family – which expends its orbital upper stage – is roughly 80% reusable. If SpaceX can meet its technical goals, Starship could eventually cost around a magnitude less to launch than Falcon while carrying roughly 5-20 times more payload per launch. In short, it could revolutionize the cost of access to orbit.

