Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk seeks TX venue in class action lawsuit over Bay Area juror concerns
Elon Musk has requested that a shareholder class action lawsuit be transferred from San Francisco, California, to West Texas. Musk’s legal team has argued that the CEO believes there is a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area. Elon Musk and other Tesla board members are facing a...
teslarati.com
Tesla Autopilot safety improves in newest Vehicle Safety Report
Tesla Autopilot safety improved in terms of accident data from Q2 to Q3, company data shows. Tesla’s latest Vehicle Safety Report revealed a decline in accidents per million miles driven with Autopilot engaged compared to the previous quarter. Tesla vehicles operating on Autopilot registered one crash for every 6.26 million miles driven. This was an improvement from the 5.10 million miles traveled per accident when drivers utilized Autopilot in Q2 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y wait times increase to 2-5 weeks in China
After the company’s recent round of price cuts to the Model Y crossover, Tesla China appears to have seen a substantial volume of orders for the vehicle. This was hinted at in the estimated wait time for Model Y orders placed on Tesla China’s website today. A look...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semis undergo final quality check before continuing deliveries
Additional Tesla Semi units were spotted at the secretive Nevada production facility yesterday. Tesla is likely preparing them for delivery to PepsiCo. in Modesto, California, although they are not yet wrapped in the company’s branding. Zane Hinrichs spotted several new Tesla Semis just outside the automaker’s Semi production facility...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
teslarati.com
Tesla ‘Model 2,’ mobile phone, and Tom Zhu ‘2nd-in-command’ rumors debunked by China exec
Tesla doesn’t have a PR team, and even on the off chance that the company responds to a media outlet, its responses tend to be short and succinct. This came to a head last month when rumors about a production shutdown in Giga Shanghai during December’s last week due to weakening demand were reported by several mainstream news media outlets. In response to the wave of reports, Tesla China simply commented that the reports were “untrue.”
teslarati.com
New Tesla color now available for order in Europe
The newest Tesla colors, Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver, are working their way into production in mainland Europe. Tesla revealed its two newest colors, Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver, towards the end of last year, and customers quickly became entranced with the new options. Now, Midnight Cherry Red has become available for order via the European vehicle configurator. However, it remains unclear if or when new colors will come to other markets.
teslarati.com
Texas considers EV tax, and EV owners are on board
The Texas State Legislature is considering levying a tax against EV owners to fund road upkeep and improvement, and EV owners are on board. Electric vehicles are the choice for many consumers not only due to their environmental benefits but also due to their reduced cost of ownership. However, that reduced cost is now being challenged by a tax proposed by Texas State Legislature members that would either tax EV owners per mile driven or yearly with a flat fee. And perhaps most surprisingly, EV owners in Texas are on board with the idea.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 tops German car market once again, Model Y follows
The Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y had incredible sales success in Germany in the final month of 2022. Since their introduction to European markets, the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y have been remarkable sales successes, even becoming the best-selling vehicles in many notable markets. According to data released by the KBA (the German car registration agency), both of Tesla’s most popular vehicles found critical success in the final month of 2022.
teslarati.com
Mercedes announces Q4 sales growth, led by ‘electric product offensive’
Mercedes has released its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and electric vehicles led the company in growth. Mercedes has been increasing its electric offerings significantly faster than traditional rivals. The company now offers as many as eight electric models in certain markets, multiples of the number of offerings from BMW, Porsche, and Audi, and even outshines most non-premium brands globally. Via this aggressive electrification, the brand reported a strong end of the year and a clear path forward to investors.
teslarati.com
Tesla offers hefty discount on inventory in Singapore for trading in your gas car
Tesla is offering up to $10,000 in discounts on inventory Model 3 and Model Y units in Singapore, with $5,000 in incentives coming from the trade-in of a gas vehicle. Tesla will offer a $5,000 discount to customers who trade in a gas vehicle to purchase their new electric car, with an additional $5,000 credit against the cost of Singapore’s required “Certificate of Entitlement,” which grants the owner of the vehicle to own and use the car for ten years.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack installed in Australia’s biggest electric bus depot
The largest electric bus depot in Australia has been activated in Leichhardt, a neighborhood in Sydney’s inner west area. The facility boasts 55 electric buses, a rooftop solar array, and a Tesla Megapack. Leichhardt’s new electric bus depot features a 388 kW rooftop solar array paired with a 1.25...
teslarati.com
Tesla inches toward Gigafactory Indonesia with preliminary deal in place
Tesla is inching toward establishing Gigafactory Indonesia as a preliminary deal is nearly in place. According to Bloomberg, Tesla is nearing the agreement of terms to build a one million-unit annual production vehicle manufacturing plant in Indonesia. The report cited people familiar with the matter. However, Indonesian investment minister Bahlil...
teslarati.com
Tesla VP Grace Tao explains China’s Model 3 and Model Y price reductions
After a challenging December, Tesla China adopted a number of strategies designed to improve its vehicle sales in the country. Among these was a price reduction on the domestically-produced Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Recent comments from Tesla VP Grace Tao have now provided some insights into these price adjustments.
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
teslarati.com
SpaceX stacks Starship and Super Heavy booster for “wet dress rehearsal” test
For the third time in three months, SpaceX has fully assembled Starship 24 and Super Heavy Booster 7 after another period of separate tests, repairs, and modifications. Measuring around 120 meters (~390 ft) tall from ship tip to booster tail, the fully-stacked rocket is again the largest ever assembled. Compared to the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets SpaceX currently operates, Starship is far larger. It’s also meant to be fully reusable, while the Falcon family – which expends its orbital upper stage – is roughly 80% reusable. If SpaceX can meet its technical goals, Starship could eventually cost around a magnitude less to launch than Falcon while carrying roughly 5-20 times more payload per launch. In short, it could revolutionize the cost of access to orbit.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket tests 27 engines for military rideshare launch
SpaceX has successfully tested all 27 engines on the first stage of its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket and says the vehicle could launch as early as January 14th. SpaceX says the rocket is scheduled to launch the US Space Force’s USSF-67 rideshare mission no earlier than (NET) January 14th. Unofficial sources anticipate that liftoff will occur around 5:55 pm EST. If Falcon Heavy does launch shortly after sunset, it could put on a spectacular show, lighting up the twilight skies for hundreds of miles up and down the East Coast.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen ID.Buzz wins Carwow’s “WOW Car of the Year” award for vans
Among Volkswagen’s production all-electric vehicles, the ID.Buzz is arguably the most compelling. Being the spiritual successor to the company’s iconic microbus from the 50s, the ID.Buzz promises to be an extremely fun EV with utility to spare. It was then no surprise to see that the battery-electric van is gaining accolades on its own.
teslarati.com
SpaceX flexes might with simultaneous Starship, Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, Dragon operations
On January 9th, SpaceX demonstrated the breadth of its capabilities by simultaneously operating two orbital Dragons, four rockets, and four launch pads. In the afternoon, SpaceX stacked Ship 24 and Super Heavy B7 at Starship’s lone South Texas orbital launch pad. In California, a Falcon 9 rocket was vertical at Vandenberg Space Force Base for SpaceX’s upcoming Starlink 2-4 launch, which will carry the company’s own internet satellites. In Florida, both of SpaceX’s orbital Falcon launch pads were occupied.
Comments / 0