Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Queen Fitness Studio, a women’s only workout facility, to hold grand opening Jan. 14-15
A unique fitness opportunity will be presenting itself to the women of Brown County, as Queen Fitness Studio is slated to open its doors Jan. 14-15 during its grand opening celebration. Located at 1621 Coggin, next to Lifeguard EMS, Queen Fitness Studio is a women’s only fitness studio and gym...
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
Stars of Texas presenting $500 Dr. Joyce R. Wilson Student Award this year
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. While we are absolutely excited to see the art submissions from so many amazing Texas artists, the Stars Exhibit is proud to offer one local Brown County student a chance to have one of their works displayed in the exhibit, and win $500.
Catalina Cervantes Caro
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
Billy Jack Rankin
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
Greg Cedillo appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
Heart of Texas New Horizons Band, hosted by HPU, offers class for beginners
A new class for beginning musicians will be held this spring by the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band (HOTNHB), offered by Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts. Participation in the popular program, now entering its third year, is open to senior adults, and no previous musical experience is required.
Wayland Hood
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes’ State of the City address set for Jan. 27
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, January 27th. The luncheon will take place at Howard Payne University Mabee Center in the Bullion Suites from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Cost is $17 per person and includes lunch.
June Roberts
Funeral services for June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church of Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. She passed away Wednesday,...
Shirley Brinson
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
More than 400 exhibitors, 1,700 entries expected for 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair
A total of 418 exhibitors will be presenting 1,723 entries during the 71th Annual Brown County Youth, which runs Jan. 8-14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds. Each school in Brown County will be represented and among the entries are 31 in Ag Mechanics, 827 in Home Economics, 320 swine, 253 sheep, 144 goats, 84 pens of rabbits, and 64 steers and heifers.
DIANE ADAMS: Lost treasure – Free history day trip
A little over an hour’s drive from Brownwood can take you to the ruins of the Presidio San Saba along the banks of the lovely San Saba River. To me, this is one of the most fascinating places in Texas history. Here you’ll find some stories, and maybe a few tall tales as well: Spanish conquistadors, monks and priests, Comanche and Apache wars, frontier character Jim Bowie and friends in an epic battle with natives and, I believe most importantly, tales of lost treasure.
Roxie Walton Brown
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70 years old, passed away December 28, 2022 at her home in Brownwood, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Faith Community Church. Visitation will be held Friday January 6, 2023 at Brownwood Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.
132 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 132 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 132 positives this week, 11 were PCR, and 121 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 70 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 7 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Robert Parker Neff, Jr.
Robert Parker Neff, Jr. age 79 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. David McLean officiating. Robert was born May...
Brown County 4-H News: Jan. 5
16 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day. 17 – Consumer Decision Making Information Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 22 – 4-H Photography Information Meeting 3:00pm at the Extension Office. TIM FULTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP. If you are a graduating senior and participate in...
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
Brown County raises more than $63,000 during The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
Kelly Crenshaw with The Salvation Army announced Wednesday morning on KOXE that Brown County raised more than $63,000 during the Red Kettle Campaign over the holiday season. “We live in a fantastic community, the most giving bunch of people I’ve been around,” Crenshaw said. “Brown County, pat yourself on the back.”
