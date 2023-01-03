Now that you can finally take a deep breath from all of the holiday season hullabaloo, why not make the trip to Downtown Frederick to visit our wonderful merchants, ready to serve you! With art openings around town and the reopening of the Frederick Books Arts Center, you’ll easily find something to feed your creative side. Looking for a bite to eat or a sip of something delicious? We’ve got you covered there too. If it’s your soul you’re looking to soothe, look no further than a gong session (you heard us right!). You’ll be bathed in sound, and the heated floors are rather delightful as well!

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO