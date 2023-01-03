Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mocoshow.com
Kung Fu Tea Has Opened in Olney
In November 2021 we let you know that Kung Fu Tea signed on to take over the location that’s as recently home to Yogi Berry, next to Starbucks in the same shopping center as Cava Mezze, CVS, and Cafe Rio at 3128 Olney Sandy Spring Road. After a few delays, the bubble tea spot is now open.
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
bethesdamagazine.com
Mexicue restaurant’s Bethesda branch closes after seven months
Mexicue, a New York City-based restaurant chain, has permanently closed its Bethesda branch, according to an outgoing voicemail on Mexicue Bethesda’s official number. “Unfortunately, we came to the tough decision to close our Bethesda location as of today, December 30th,” the branch stated in its voicemail. Mexicue’s founder...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Dog Haus Biergarten is Opening a College Park Location
Back in May, Dog Haus announced that the company has executed a development agreement with local franchisees Faizan and Adila Khan to to open 15 new Dog Haus locations over the next five years. Cities listed include Annapolis, Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick and Germantown. No specific information has been released on dates and locations, but now we know that a new College Park location will be opening soon will open in the new City Hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave.
mocoshow.com
Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville Has Closed Permanently
Dominic’s Italian Grille, located at 12854 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville, has closed permanently. A post was made on the Dominic’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, stating the following:. “Simply- Thank you and so long.❤️. ~Gary~. The daytime cook”. When a commenter asked if Gary was leaving...
Washington City Paper
The Carry-Out Critic Indulges in Deep-Fried Seafood and Spiced Crab Cakes at Chef Skip
The Black-owned seafood spot Chef Skip has operated on the Howard University campus since August 2021. Its roots date back to 2015, when owners and cousins Chantel and Christopher Skipper started the food truck turned storefront business in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. After initially offering several types of protein cooked in different ways, they realized that fried seafood was their top seller, so they made it their main concept.
Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park is Closing After 32 Years
Takoma Park institution Mark’s Kitchen will close at the end of January after 32 years in business, the Source has confirmed. Owner Mark Choe is planning to retire, according to Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma. “Mark’s Kitchen will be closing after 32 years in business in Takoma Park,” Barclay said in an email to the Source. “We are very sorry to see this Takoma Park institution close, but wish owner Mark Choe well as he starts his retirement.”
fox5dc.com
Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up
New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. They cover a busy two-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people from both sides of the debate.
whatsupmag.com
Annapolis Town Center Opens First Ever Ice-Skating Rink
Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Town Center, Anne Arundel County’s premier shopping lifestyle destination will open its first ever pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, bringing a season of festive family fun beginning Friday, January 6th through Wednesday, Feb. 22nd. This pop-up attraction transforms the Boathouse Pavillion in the newly...
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 – January 6-8
Now that you can finally take a deep breath from all of the holiday season hullabaloo, why not make the trip to Downtown Frederick to visit our wonderful merchants, ready to serve you! With art openings around town and the reopening of the Frederick Books Arts Center, you’ll easily find something to feed your creative side. Looking for a bite to eat or a sip of something delicious? We’ve got you covered there too. If it’s your soul you’re looking to soothe, look no further than a gong session (you heard us right!). You’ll be bathed in sound, and the heated floors are rather delightful as well!
mocoshow.com
85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold
Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
mocoshow.com
Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction
Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
bethesdamagazine.com
With Macy’s closure, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall sees its last anchor store go dark
Macy’s, the last of the anchor stores at Gaithersburg’s beleaguered Lakeforest Mall, will close in the first quarter of this year, company officials confirmed. Its departure was preceded in recent years by Lord & Taylor, JCPenney and Sears. The store closures were first reported by Axios. Once a...
fox5dc.com
Meet the man hired to revitalize Union Station
WASHINGTON - A D.C. native is leading the way to transform one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Matt Barry is a longtime developer in the District, and he was most recently tasked with breathing new life into the nation’s station. The man who transformed one of the...
mocoshow.com
Two In Custody Following Motorcycle Carjacking in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Two suspects are in custody following an armed carjacking in Gaithersburg. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
mocoshow.com
Bath & Body Works in Gaithersburg to Close This Saturday
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg is scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, according to associates at the store. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
mocoshow.com
Celebrate Rockville’s Asian Cultures and Lunar New Year
Per the City of Rockville: Rockville rings in the Year of the Rabbit this month with performances and interactive displays, at the city’s Lunar New Year celebration. The annual celebration, organized by the city in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force, will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Thomas S. Wootton High School, 2100 Wootton Parkway. Admission is free.
Commercial Observer
Retro Environmental Finds Familiar Home for New HQ in Eldersburg, Md.
Retro Environmental, a demolition and environmental services company, has inked a 9,247-square-foot office lease at the Londontown Business Center in Eldersburg, Md. — in the same building where it already rents warehouse space. Located at 1332 Londontown Boulevard, the two-story, 365,000-square-foot building is owned by investor Adam Khosh, operating...
