Lehigh Valley weather: Snow this weekend? Only if conditions are just right, forecasts say
This week’s weather whiplash has the Lehigh Valley going from balmy temperatures in the 60s to possible snow this weekend. There’s a chance of showers Friday morning with possible wind gusts, and then it should be clear but cool into Sunday, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said.
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
Easton’s Winter Market set to open in mid-January along Northampton Street
After construction started on Easton’s Centre Square in the winter of 2022, the Easton Winter Market moved a tad east, setting up shop weekly in the street in front of the Easton Public Market. The change went well enough that the market is returning there for 2023. The Greater...
Well-known area chefs team up as Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in Bethlehem area. Here’s what’s planned.
When the long-awaited Fiamma Italian Grill reopens in less than two weeks outside Bethlehem, patrons will be treated to two well-known chefs behind the grill. Owner Joseph Jurkivo is bringing onboard longtime mentor Paolo Nota, former owner of A Ca Mia outside Walnutport, to work side-by-side just like the pair first did 27 years ago. Prior to A Ca Mia, Nota owned Paolo’s Italian Restaurant at Cherryville Square Shopping Center in Northampton Borough. He sold A Ca Mia about three years ago to a sous chef, but continued to cook for the eatery up until now, Jurkivo said.
Existing Hellertown library cards can be used at Southern Lehigh library amid dispute
Patrons with existing Hellertown library cards can continue to use services at Southern Lehigh Public Library amid a funding fight between Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township over their local library. The Southern Lehigh library posted on its Facebook page Friday those patrons will have access until at least Tuesday, Jan....
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Lehigh Valley to See Two New Subway Restaurants Through Next Year
One location is set to open in Forks Township next month, while the second outpost in Hellertown is still ‘probably a year off.’
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Lehigh County house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
Medevac Called As Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)
A medical helicopter was called to a Thursday afternoon crash that occurred when a tractor-trailer overturned and landed on top of a car in Hunterdon County, according to developing reports accompanied by on-scene photographs. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street in High Bridge...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Person rescued from house fire in Northampton, department reports
One person was rescued from a house fire Thursday afternoon in Northampton, according to officials who responded to the call. It was reported about 12:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Vienna Street in the borough. The Coplay Fire Department reported on Facebook that it responded and that Northampton police...
Pa. COVID update: State hospitals see a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, death totals trend slightly up
After spending months hovering at a consistent inpatient levels, Pennsylvania hospitals have seen a notable increase over the last month in the number of patients with COVID-19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are currently 1,747 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, nearly 50% more than the...
