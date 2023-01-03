ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

wlip.com

Investigation Into Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Continues

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead remains under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the person who died following the December 19th incident. Kenosha Police officers responded to the 13-hundred block of 56th street just before 8:20 PM when...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces

(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WGNtv.com

Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
CHICAGO, IL
wgtd.org

Progress in Fatal Hit and Run Investigation; Suspect Still Sought in Murders

Racine Police appear to be making progress as they search for the driver of a hit and run vehicle. 69-year-old Anthony Morales died of injuries sustained in the incident which occurred in the 1800 blk. of Erie St. three days before Christmas. Police said Morales had gone into the street to start his vehicle when he was struck by what investigators believe was a late model Subaru Ascent, based on left-behind wreckage. Without elaborating, police said in a statement Tuesday that the vehicle they were looking for has been found and towed for evidence.
RACINE, WI

