(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO