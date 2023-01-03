Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Investigation Into Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Continues
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead remains under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the person who died following the December 19th incident. Kenosha Police officers responded to the 13-hundred block of 56th street just before 8:20 PM when...
Man charged after woman shot, unborn child dies in East Garfield Park
Melvin Richmond is charged with multiple felonies.
wlip.com
Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. 30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell. Mitchell was found...
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
26-year-old man hospitalized after being wounded in shooting in North Chicago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found shot in North Chicago early Saturday morning. The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Emergency...
wlip.com
Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces
(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
Man held without bond after being arrested, charged in connection to suburban 6-month-old son’s death
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Adrian Chavez was remanded to Cook County Jail with no bond after appearing at a bond hearing in court Tuesday. Police arrested Chavez, 25, Monday and charged him with first degree murder in connection to the death of his six-month-old son, Zayden Chavez, according to detectives with the Mount Prospect Police […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND. Case...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
wgtd.org
Progress in Fatal Hit and Run Investigation; Suspect Still Sought in Murders
Racine Police appear to be making progress as they search for the driver of a hit and run vehicle. 69-year-old Anthony Morales died of injuries sustained in the incident which occurred in the 1800 blk. of Erie St. three days before Christmas. Police said Morales had gone into the street to start his vehicle when he was struck by what investigators believe was a late model Subaru Ascent, based on left-behind wreckage. Without elaborating, police said in a statement Tuesday that the vehicle they were looking for has been found and towed for evidence.
18-year-old woman killed in Whitefish Bay, no arrest made yet
Neighbors identified the victim, telling us she lived in these area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita Avenue.
