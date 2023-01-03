Greenville police investigating Sunday shooting death

An altercation led to a shooting that killed one person and injured another early Sunday at Copper Beech Townhomes, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt 206 for a possible shooting, according to a news release issued on Monday. They located two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deshawn Lavert Roundtree, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene; Kiaira Boomer, 21, was transported to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Roundtree lived at the apartment, police said. Boomer’s address was not immediately available. Police said more details will be provided.

Police said it appears the shooting was the result of an altercation between acquaintances inside the residence. Detectives have interviewed several potential witnesses and have conducted a neighborhood canvas to identify other witnesses, the news release said.

No arrest was reported but detectives have developed strong leads, the release said. There is no ongoing threat to the public, it said.

The incident is the second homicide in the city in about a week. An investigation is ongoing into the death of Barbara Fenner, 79, found Thursday at her home at 300 Contentnea St.

Fenner was discovered after a family member asked them to check on her. Police believe she was killed earlier in the week. Few details have been made public, and an arrest has not been announced.

Anyone with information in either case is encouraged to contact Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers an award for information that leads to an arrest and tips can be reported anonymously.