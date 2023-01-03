Packers' LaFleur: No-Brainer to Put Alexander on Jefferson?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
Green Bay has a four-game winning streak despite its star quarterback averaging 202 passing yards. A deep run in the postseason will require more production through the air.
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being…
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while…
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Have Real Hope After 4-8 Start?
The Green Bay Packers were 4-8 after losing to the Eagles. Was QB Aaron Rodgers truly hopeful the team could rally into the playoffs?
Lions HC Dan Campbell Talks About Playing An Improved Packers Team
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Lions.
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
