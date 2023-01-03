Messy midweek with hazardous travel likely

Rain showers today will be followed up by a wintry mix for Wednesday. Hazardous, icy travel will become likely especially through Thursday morning. Make sure to remain weather aware and stay up to date on the forecast as it evolves.

Temperatures have landed in the 20s/30s this morning alongside thickening clouds and the slight chance for a rain/snow shower. Otherwise, it’s a dry morning with smooth sailing conditions on area roadways.

Our afternoon will feature wetter weather with temps making a run into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Rain will be heaviest in southern Vermont and New Hampshire where totals may add up a 1/2″ to 1″. The North Country and Upper Valley will see more on the order of a 1/10″ to 1/2″.

Wednesday turns wintry for northern New York and the Champlain Valley as a new system arrives. It’s primarily rain with much warmer air farther south, but colder air leaking in across the North Country will change rain showers to a wintry mix. Icy afternoon/evening commutes are likely for midweek so be sure to drive safe and remain weather aware.

