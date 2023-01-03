ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

3 receive sentence for theft of lamb from Ohio church nativity

By Nadine Grimley
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects accused of taking a lamb from a church nativity scene and a spotlight from another property have been sentenced.

Tanner Caldwell, 21; Nathan Crouse, 20; and Madeline Dillon, 21; were all found guilty of reduced charges Friday.

They were given a suspended jail sentence, ordered to pay a fine, and have no contact with the victim or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

Early Friday morning, Niles police were dispatched to the 900 block of Vienna Ave. for people causing damage to property.

According to a police report, an officer spotted the lamb and spotlight in a backpack.

Police say Caldwell initially told officers that the lamb was taken from a friend’s house, but when asked if it came from Mt. Carmel, they admitted it had.

Both the lamb and spotlight were returned to their rightful owners.

