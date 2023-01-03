Read full article on original website
Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log Cabin
The Taylor Log Cabin, originally from Corinth, Texas, now lives in the Denton County Historical Park. Traffic. Stoplights. Horns blaring. Just another day on a busy Denton road. Until you reach the corner with the log cabin. Right in the middle of town, stands a recently renovated piece of history.
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Report: Doghouse heat lamp causes Abilene house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A doghouse heat lamp was the cause of a house fire in Abilene New Year’s Eve. The fire happened at a home on the 4700 block of State Street around 4:25 p.m. Fire investigators say a heat lamp that was left on near a doghouse on the back porch of the […]
WATCH: City of Abilene encourages proper waste management set to the tune of ‘No Diggity’
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Instead of “no diggity, no doubt,” it’s “no dumping, no doubt.” The City of Abilene began the new year by creating a parody music video, encouraging others to start their new year off right by learning how to properly clean up after themselves, set to the tune of Blackstreet and Dr. […]
Abilene brewery closing because business is ‘unsustainable’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”. Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022. “We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our […]
James McCoy’s Drug Store provides a personal pharmacy experience at 3 Abilene locations
We learn how you can get a customized and personal pharmacy experience for both you and your pets when you shop local at James McCoy’s Drug Store.
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Homicide Investigation in Abilene, only minutes into the new year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has opened an investigation of a homicide on New Years Day. Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street. 45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle and […]
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Documents: Suspect in Abilene New Year’s Day homicide had extensive history of family violence against victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents filed in the murder of Abilene woman who was run over and killed New Year’s Day reveal the suspect had an extensive history of family violence against her. Ashley Rapp, 35, was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January […]
Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day
ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
‘It is going to be chaotic to me’: Fight to rename Abilene streets after historic leaders gets pushback from community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene nonprofit, Let Us Breathe, has been trying to get two street names changed to honor two black historical figures from the Key City. However, the request was declined by the Planning and Zoning board – not because they do not want to honor these people, but because of the […]
Pre-trial hearing held for Abilene father, son, facing murder charges in 2018 shooting
ABILENE, Texas — A pre-trial hearing was held today for a father and son charged with a murder. The shooting was caught on camera and they'll be tried together. Johnnie and Michael Miller are facing murder charges for the shooting death of Aaron Howard. It happened September 1st of...
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
