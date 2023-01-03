Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team has seen four assistant coaches leave and four new assistants enter the program since the end of the season. Arkansas' first coaching change came when strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was fired following the loss to Missouri in the regular season finale. Pittman brought in Ben Sowders, who was the director of strength and conditioning at Louisville in 2022. Arkansas actually saved $25,000 in this situation, as Walker made $425,000 annually and Sowders is set to make $400,000.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO