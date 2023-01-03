Read full article on original website
Kendal Briles shuts down Mississippi State rumors
After rumors swirled around for a few days, Arkansas is retaining offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for another season in Fayetteville. Mississippi State reporters speculated earlier in the week that Briles had emerged as a leading candidate for the offensive coordinator position under new head coach Zach Arnett. Briles shut those rumors down Thursday night by tweeting that he is looking forward to the 2023 season with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Current outlook, salaries of Arkansas football assistant coaches
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team has seen four assistant coaches leave and four new assistants enter the program since the end of the season. Arkansas' first coaching change came when strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was fired following the loss to Missouri in the regular season finale. Pittman brought in Ben Sowders, who was the director of strength and conditioning at Louisville in 2022. Arkansas actually saved $25,000 in this situation, as Walker made $425,000 annually and Sowders is set to make $400,000.
Arkansas beats Missouri 74-68 in top-20 showdown
After trailing for the first 25:37 of the game, the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks benefitted from a 21-point second half from Ricky Council IV and a breakout game from freshman Joseph Pinion in a 74-68 win over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Council led all scorers...
Stats that stood out against Arkansas
No. 20 Missouri had plenty of ups and downs in its loss to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday. But one of the team’s most glaring issues persisted throughout the entire night. “I just thought, whenever we did get a stop, they ended up getting a rebound and ended up making a big play,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “So second-chance points in the second half hurt us.”
No. 20 Tigers come up short on the road against No. 13 Arkansas, 74-68
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri felt good going into halftime, but it should’ve felt better. The No. 20 Tigers ended the first half of its road game against No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday with a 34-27 lead. They’d done it with their best player, senior forward Kobe Brown, who’d carried them to victories with back-to-back 30-point performances, only playing six minutes. And they’d done it despite surrendering a plus-eight advantage on the boards.
Takeaways, stats, notes from Arkansas' 74-68 win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks came back from a 17-point deficit in the first half Wednesday to defeat the No. 20 Missouri Tigers, 74-68, in front of a raucous Bud Walton Arena crowd in Fayetteville. Things weren't always pretty but Ricky Council IV's second half performance, Joseph Pinion's breakout game,...
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Arkansas
Mizzou got off to SEC play on the right foot, taking down No. 19 Kentucky in its conference opener on Dec. 28. The win earned the Tigers a spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in nearly two years, debuting at No. 20. The team now heads out to take on another ranked team in No. 13 Arkansas.
Pittman gets strong recruiter in new co-DC Marcus Woodson
Arkansas officially announced the hire of Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator on Wednesday, and it proved once again that Sam Pittman is heavily prioritizing recruiting. Woodson spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Seminoles. Prior to his time with Florida...
