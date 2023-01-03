Dry January may have just begun, but a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis is tapping into the sober-curious movement all year long.Driving the news: After cutting out alcohol herself over two years ago, Honeycomb salon owner Erin Flavin recently opened Marigold, a retail shop in Kingfield exclusively selling nonalcoholic (NA) liquors, wines and spirits for anyone interested in reducing or eliminating their alcohol intake. Why it matters: Though the sober-curious movement and NA cocktails are growing in popularity, the beverages are often sold in places that also sell alcohol, like liquor stores or bars. Marigold’s is a comfortable, sober-friendly,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO