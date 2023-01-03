Cardi B has issued a warning about plastic surgery, after the singer revealed that she got “95 per cent” of her butt injections removed.The 30-year-old did a recent Instagram Live to encourage her followers to think carefully before getting any form of cosmetic surgery. She noted that while some of her fans assumed that she “got her body” done after giving birth to her son Wave, 15 months, that wasn’t the case. Along with Wave, Cardi B shares her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset. In the video, the rapper clarified that she got surgery done this year...

