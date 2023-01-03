ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Axios

Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs

Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
TEMPE, AZ
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy