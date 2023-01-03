Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
The Fed just gave a veiled warning to investors: Expect more stocks pain if markets keep betting on rate cuts
Bets on a Fed pivot "would complicate the committee's efforts to restore price stability," minutes from the central bank's December meeting read.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs
Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
Business Insider
11 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 6-month CDs paying up to 4.50% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
