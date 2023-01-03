ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton

You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

The Gori Law Firm Hires Paula Gutierrez As New Attorney

EDWARDSVILLE -The Gori Law Firm recently announced the hiring of attorney Paula Gutierrez to its Edwardsville, Ill., office. Gutierrez joins the firm’s asbestos litigation practice where she represents individuals and families who have been affected due to asbestos exposure. Gutierrez is a former member of the United States Air...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday

A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
MARYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday

A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Early CPR Helps Save Lives As Well As New Strategy From Local EMS

MARYVILLE - Millions saw Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapse from cardiac arrest earlier this week. “This was traumatic for everyone, especially Hamlin’s family and teammates but also for so many others involved and witnessing the event. More than 70% of cardiac arrests that do not happen...
MARYVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy