Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
wrestlinginc.com
Lio Rush Forced To Withdraw From Upcoming Wrestling Tournament
Lio Rush will be briefly out of action following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Rush left his first Wrestle Kingdom match with a souvenir after sustaining a nasty wound on his forehead and upper lip early on in his tag team match with YOH. "The Man Of The Hour" shared a photo of his bandaged-up face following the event but revealed on Thursday that, while recovery won't be long, he'll be unable to participate in PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles event.
wrestlinginc.com
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Star Talks About The Importance Of Reinvention And Persistence In Wrestling
Two years ago this week, indie and Impact Wrestling veteran Cody Deaner underwent a makeover, abandoning his longtime "redneck" gimmick for his current look with a shaved head and neatly trimmed beard when he turned heel and joined Eric Young's Violent by Design stable. Coincidentally, on Sunday, Fightful released a pair of interviews with Deaner on YouTube, and one of the main topics of discussion was how to reinvent yourself as a pro wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
wrestlinginc.com
The Vince McMahon/WWE Situation Could Reportedly Play Out In A Number Of Different Ways
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, it was announced that Vince McMahon is coming out of retirement in order to explore the potential sale of the company. As WWE's majority owner, McMahon believes that his return is necessary to ensure a smooth process as WWE enters a "critical juncture in its history," with current media rights deals set to expire in the coming months.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/6): The Usos Vs. Sheamus And Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Reveals Why Third Match With Current WWE Star Never Happened
While with NWA, Nick Aldis entered a feud with Cody Rhodes, who has since created AEW and left the company to return to WWE. This feud with Rhodes brought much interest, as with Rhodes defeating Aldis at All In in 2018, Rhodes became NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion like his father before him. The pair had a rematch 50 days later which saw Aldis win the title back in a match that was praised. With the score tied 1-1, some fans expected a final rubber match for the title, yet it never occurred.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Names The Thing He Learned From Mickie James That Has Helped His Career
Nick Aldis has had a very successful career, winning both the IMPACT World Championship and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. However, he is not the only member of his family to have an impressive career, as his wife, Mickie James, is regarded as a trailblazer in women's wrestling. Throughout her career, she has won the WWE Women's Championship six times and the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on four occasions.
Comments / 0