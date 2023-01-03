The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO