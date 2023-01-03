Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely-used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.
Zacks.com
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Market Neutral Funds to Dodge Volatility
U.S. stock markets have been volatile for a pretty long stretch. Given the prevailing economic conditions, a market-neutral fund is particularly relevant for protecting one’s invested capital. This type of fund is designed to provide stable returns at relatively lower levels of risk regardless of market direction. Market-neutral funds...
Zacks.com
Dow Likely to Continue Outperforming Peers in 2023: 5 Picks
Volatility persists in U.S. stock markets after 2022 wrapped up as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a huge blow last year as inflation remained stuck at its 40-year high level. The pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system amid strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli and aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks led by the Fed resulted in almost day-to-day fluctuations.
Zacks.com
2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China
SBUX - Free Report) The first stock on the list is a very familiar name. Starbucks has over 6,000 stores in China, but its headquarters and upper management is in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks will get a significant boost from mainland China reopening. In fact, at the end of the company’s...
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 6th
BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defense and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)
BB - Free Report) appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio in tackling the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its healthy fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 29% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 29.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
Zacks.com
NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (. NRG - Free Report) closed at $31.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Coming...
Zacks.com
3 Audio Video Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Industry
SONY - Free Report) , GoPro (. LVO - Free Report) are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that create better communications experience. The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for the film production and entertainment industries. Apart from providing a host of services for theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed at $18.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes
ASO - Free Report) , Acushnet Holdings Corp. (. GOLF - Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (. MCFT - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above. Industry Description. The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FTXN - Free Report) debuted on 09/20/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $9.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Zacks.com
Is T. Rowe Price European Stock (PRESX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
PRESX - Free Report) as a possibility. PRESX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of PRESX. Since T....
Zacks.com
3 Funds to Buy on Soaring Consumer Confidence
High inflation has compelled the Fed to go ahead with its steep interest rate hike stance. The central bank raised interest rates on six occasions in 2022, and more such hikes are to follow this year. However, inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, raising hope among consumers that the economy might gradually bounce back in the coming months.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
CBOE - Free Report) optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the...
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG - Free Report) has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
Comments / 0