Dow Likely to Continue Outperforming Peers in 2023: 5 Picks
Volatility persists in U.S. stock markets after 2022 wrapped up as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a huge blow last year as inflation remained stuck at its 40-year high level. The pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system amid strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli and aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks led by the Fed resulted in almost day-to-day fluctuations.
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely-used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.
5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk
The banking industry seems well-capitalized to gain from a higher interest rate regime. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting underscored the central bank’s resolve to keep the interest rates high till inflation numbers cool down reasonably. The Federal Reserve officials noted that they would be required to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data gave proper indications of inflation pressures easing.
3 Funds to Buy on Soaring Consumer Confidence
High inflation has compelled the Fed to go ahead with its steep interest rate hike stance. The central bank raised interest rates on six occasions in 2022, and more such hikes are to follow this year. However, inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, raising hope among consumers that the economy might gradually bounce back in the coming months.
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)
BB - Free Report) appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio in tackling the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its healthy fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 29% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 29.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock
BKR - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 47.6%. What's Favoring the Stock?. The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th
KNBE - Free Report) : This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Buy These 3 Market Neutral Funds to Dodge Volatility
U.S. stock markets have been volatile for a pretty long stretch. Given the prevailing economic conditions, a market-neutral fund is particularly relevant for protecting one’s invested capital. This type of fund is designed to provide stable returns at relatively lower levels of risk regardless of market direction. Market-neutral funds...
2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China
SBUX - Free Report) The first stock on the list is a very familiar name. Starbucks has over 6,000 stores in China, but its headquarters and upper management is in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks will get a significant boost from mainland China reopening. In fact, at the end of the company’s...
3 Audio Video Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Industry
SONY - Free Report) , GoPro (. LVO - Free Report) are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that create better communications experience. The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for the film production and entertainment industries. Apart from providing a host of services for theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
Should iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $9.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
CBOE - Free Report) optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the...
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery-processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices, and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are the key catalysts for the industry participants.
5 Most-Loved ETFs of 2022
VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (. IVV - Free Report) , Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (. SCHD - Free Report) , and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (. TLT - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last year. Wall Street wrapped up...
