Dow Likely to Continue Outperforming Peers in 2023: 5 Picks
Volatility persists in U.S. stock markets after 2022 wrapped up as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a huge blow last year as inflation remained stuck at its 40-year high level. The pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system amid strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli and aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks led by the Fed resulted in almost day-to-day fluctuations.
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery-processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices, and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are the key catalysts for the industry participants.
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for EverQuote (EVER) Now
EVER - Free Report) solid performance in automotive and other insurance marketplace verticals, revenue growth within the health direct-to-consumer agency and higher consumer traffic make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Earnings Surprise History. EverQuote has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line beat estimates in each of...
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
CBOE - Free Report) optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the...
3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes
ASO - Free Report) , Acushnet Holdings Corp. (. GOLF - Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (. MCFT - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above. Industry Description. The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming...
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
3 Audio Video Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Industry
SONY - Free Report) , GoPro (. LVO - Free Report) are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that create better communications experience. The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for the film production and entertainment industries. Apart from providing a host of services for theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 29% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 29.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
Here's Why You Should Retain Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Now
NSC - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. However, headwinds like high operating expenses and supply-chain disruptions continue to hurt NSC. Currently, NSC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
4 Cosmetics Stocks Worth Watching on Robust Industry Trends
EL - Free Report) , Coty Inc. (. The Zacks Cosmetics industry includes companies providing beauty and personal care products. Players in the industry manufacture, distribute, sell and market skincare, fragrance, makeup and hair care products. Many firms in the space market via sales representatives, whereas some sell products through retailers, independent and chain drug stores and pharmacies, upscale perfumeries, department stores and beauty salons. The companies also operate through retailer websites, third-party distributors and in-flight and duty-free shops. Some of the products offered by the industry participants include moisturizers, serums, toners and cleansers under skincare; perfume sprays, candles and soaps under fragrance; lipsticks, mascaras, powders, eye shadows, foundation and nail polishes under makeup; and shampoos, conditioner and hair color products under hair care.
3 Funds to Buy on Soaring Consumer Confidence
High inflation has compelled the Fed to go ahead with its steep interest rate hike stance. The central bank raised interest rates on six occasions in 2022, and more such hikes are to follow this year. However, inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, raising hope among consumers that the economy might gradually bounce back in the coming months.
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)
BB - Free Report) appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio in tackling the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its healthy fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG - Free Report) has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th
FICO - Free Report) : This company's technologies and solutions for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Fair Isaac...
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock Down 28% in a Year: Here's Why
CBRL - Free Report) have declined 28.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressure and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company...
