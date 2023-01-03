ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Deadline

“Welcome To The Business”: ‘Demascus’ Showrunner Addresses AMC Cancelation

Demascus emerged as the latest show hit by AMC’s cost-cutting drive at the end of last year. Showrunner Kirk A. Moore took to social media to address the cancelation, highlighting the fact that such tax write-offs have become more prevalent in the entertainment industry over the last twelve months. “Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it’s happening EVERYWHERE,” Moore tweeted. “It’s wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control.” He added that he’s thankful for the “support and love” after Deadline broke the news...
WTOP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/9/2023 :. TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT...

