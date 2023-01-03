Read full article on original website
WTOP
Last weekend to catch Norm Lewis in ‘A Soldier’s Play’ at the Kennedy Center
On stage, it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1982 and the Tony for Best Revival in 2020. On screen, Charles Fuller adapted his own play into a 1984 film that earned an Oscar nomination for Adolph Caesar and launched the career of Denzel Washington. This weekend is your...
“Welcome To The Business”: ‘Demascus’ Showrunner Addresses AMC Cancelation
Demascus emerged as the latest show hit by AMC’s cost-cutting drive at the end of last year. Showrunner Kirk A. Moore took to social media to address the cancelation, highlighting the fact that such tax write-offs have become more prevalent in the entertainment industry over the last twelve months. “Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it’s happening EVERYWHERE,” Moore tweeted. “It’s wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control.” He added that he’s thankful for the “support and love” after Deadline broke the news...
WTOP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/9/2023 :. TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT...
