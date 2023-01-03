Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
Zacks.com
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys wide-scale popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely-used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric to work out the fair market value of a firm. But even this ubiquitously used valuation multiple has a few downsides.
Zacks.com
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 6, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Thursday, erasing the previous session’s gains. Private payroll numbers and jobless claims showed a robust and resilient labor market, thereby stoking fears that the Fed would get more hawkish with its policy moves. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did...
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
CBOE - Free Report) optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 29% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 29.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
Zacks.com
Helen of Troy (HELE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y
HELE - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year but came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. A tough operating landscape, including inflation, increased interest rates and reduced operating leverage were downsides. Also, consumption remained low in certain categories. However,...
Zacks.com
Dow Likely to Continue Outperforming Peers in 2023: 5 Picks
Volatility persists in U.S. stock markets after 2022 wrapped up as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a huge blow last year as inflation remained stuck at its 40-year high level. The pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system amid strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli and aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks led by the Fed resulted in almost day-to-day fluctuations.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now
ZBH - Free Report) is gaining from an ongoing business recovery from the COVID-led pandemic impact. The company has been working to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets that provide long-term opportunities for growth. However, consistent pricing pressure and rising costs do not bode well. In the past year, the...
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG - Free Report) has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
Zacks.com
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
ANGO - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of a penny for second-quarter fiscal 2023 against the year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. The EPS compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny per share. Our projection of adjusted loss per share was...
Zacks.com
2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery-processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices, and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are the key catalysts for the industry participants.
Zacks.com
3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes
ASO - Free Report) , Acushnet Holdings Corp. (. GOLF - Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (. MCFT - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above. Industry Description. The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming...
Zacks.com
MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Top Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended on Dec 3, 2022) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line improved 18% year over year on the back of double-digit average daily sales growth and productivity gains from its Mission Critical growth initiatives.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for EverQuote (EVER) Now
EVER - Free Report) solid performance in automotive and other insurance marketplace verticals, revenue growth within the health direct-to-consumer agency and higher consumer traffic make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Earnings Surprise History. EverQuote has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line beat estimates in each of...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Company News for Jan 5, 2023
JD - Free Report) soared 14.7% on possibilities emerging that China was moving toward a full reopening. MSFT - Free Report) fell 4.4% on concern over the health of Azure, its cloud-computing business. Kimco Realty Corporation’s (. KIM - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% as real estate stocks did...
Comments / 0