De La Soul‘s full catalog will be made available on both streaming services and digital retailers for the first time in history. The seminal hip-hop group’s first six albums, 3 Feet High and Rising from 1989, De La Soul Is Dead from 1991, Buhloone Mindstate from 1993, Stakes Is High from 1996, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump from 2000 and AOI: Bionix from 2001, is set to hit streaming on March 3 and will commemorate the 34th anniversary of their debut studio effort, while “The Magic Number” will release on streaming on January 13 alongside a 7” cassingle. On top of the albums’ addition to streaming, the trio will also be issuing exclusive merchandise, vinyl, CDs and cassettes via their AOI label.

2 DAYS AGO