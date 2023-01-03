Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
kciiradio.com
Riverside, Ainsworth Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Riverside and Ainsworth were two of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. The City of Riverside was granted $20,172.03, while Ainsworth will receive $8,289.87. Since 2006,...
kciiradio.com
Two Injured In Henry County Collision
On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
kciiradio.com
Todd E. Fitzsenry
Funeral services for 59-year-old Todd E. Fitzsenry of Kalona will be Monday, January 9th at 2p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7th from 2-5p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8th from 4-6p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am-Vets Post 107. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona are assisting with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Miss Mount Pleasant Rewarding Contestants With Scholarships
The 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant Competition will be held on January 28 at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant. With the deadline for paperwork on January 14, candidates between the ages of 19-26 who live, work, or go to school in Iowa can still apply. Competitions for Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen will be held on the same day for candidates ages 13-18.
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
kciiradio.com
Scholarship Set in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association
Mike Orris, a long-time community member, veteran, and volunteer member of the Washington Fair Board for 50+ years, passed away in the summer of 2019 at the age of 92. The Fair Association approached Mike’s family to create a fund, and they were immediately on board with the idea. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for four years. “The Community Foundation is uniquely capable of creating a fund such as this,” said Executive Director Millie Youngquist. “Our whole purpose is to create permanent endowment funds that continue providing money to support local nonprofits and their causes. We are especially honored to create a fund in memory of such a community leader and volunteer.” Donations of any amount to this fund qualify for the Endow Iowa tax credit, a program giving donors a state tax credit of 25% of the amount of their donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to this fund may donate by writing a check to The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, writing “Mike Orris Memorial Scholarship Fund ” in the memo line, and mailing it to The Community Foundation of Washington County. Scholarship application forms are available on the Fair Association website. Applications will also be available from area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors and at the Washington County Extension Office. Applications are due by February 28. You can find a link to the application form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Incident Near Brighton on Friday
At approximately 6:32 AM Friday, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a semi. The incident occurred at the intersection of Fir Avenue and Highway 78 near Brighton. A semi, driven by Edgar Boone of Wayland, was traveling eastbound on Highway 78 near Fir Avenue when it was struck by a Volkswagen Passat, driven by Ellie Lopez of Fairfield. Officers determined that Lopez did not stop at the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled, and Lopez was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for her injuries. Charges are pending against Lopez in the incident. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Washington County Ambulance. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Discuss Speed Zone Updates on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was a reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on a part of Highway 92. Specifically, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Rosien talks about some of the concerns that the council has regarding the changes. He states, “This was related to a study the DOT did in 2020, and these are the results and recommendations that just came from that study, but came a matter of thirty days ago, which is why it’s on its second reading. Since it’s been three years, or specifically on the East side, that these recommendations follow 2020, but we’ve had development including the addition of a driveway, right on to that state highway.” Concerns regarding new developments in the area since that study was completed in 2020 caused discussion among the council. The amendment was approved pending gathering more information from the Iowa DOT and the possibility of another speed study occurring in the area. The amendment for a third reading will be added to the next City Council meeting.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory warning the public of a scam involving a digital wallet app and a social media platform’s marketplace. According to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 police received a scam...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Hear Funding Request from Washington County Libraries
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from the Washington County Public Library leaders Tuesday. The leaders spoke about the use of the public Libraries over the last year and the benefit that they have for the communities of Washington County. Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried spoke about the circulation of materials for the libraries. She states, “Our circulation overall in Washington, people borrowing materials, has increased by about 30% over the last year in 2022, and I know Kalona had a record circulation year. They broke fifty thousand items circulated in 2022 for the very first time.” The Washington County Public Library leaders are requesting $165,000 in funding for the upcoming year. Over the last year, 57,142 visits were made to the libraries of Washington County, and 15,694 people have library cards in the county.
Comments / 0