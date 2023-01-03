Read full article on original website
Related
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
kscj.com
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole; Will Appeal
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley woman arrested for pot by Inwood
INWOOD—A 28-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, near Inwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of McKinsey Genevieve Scroggin stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Toyota Tundra clocked at...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more
HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
kicdam.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in Dickinson Co. seeing new trial
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in February 2022 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. New court documents were filed on December 30th by Christian Goyne-Yarns and his team requesting a new trial. The...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
kscj.com
TRUCK DRIVER’S DISPUTE ENDS WITH ARREST
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED AN ARMED SUSPECT SUNDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO SEMI DRIVERS IN SINGING HILLS. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED ON INTERSTATE 29 WHEN THE DRIVER AND HIS RELIEF DRIVER STARTED ARGUING IN THEIR CAB AS THEY APPROACHED SIOUX CITY. THE TRUCK PULLED INTO LOVE’S TRUCK...
KLEM
A new officer, and two promotions at Le Mars PD
The Le Mars Police Department welcomed a new police officer this week. Chad Singer has six years of law enforcement experience, most recently with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. There were also two promotions in the Department. Jeff Kramer, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, and John Kaskie, who...
Comments / 0