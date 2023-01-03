Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Officials penalize Kansas City and Jacksonville the most
The NFL corollary to the old saying that crime doesn't pay is that penalties don't pay. Five of the six most penalized teams between 2017 and 2021 posted losing records in most of those years. But then there's the "Mahomes Exception": Patrick Mahomes' brilliant playing since his 2017 rookie year for the Kansas City Chiefs allowed them to win most of their games (including the 2019 season's Super Bowl, where he was MVP) despite a penchant for penalties. The Chiefs were oddly both the most penalized team and the winningest team (60-21 record) from 2017-2021. KC players have changed their ways, though, as they were the third least-penalized team over the first 13 games of the 2022 season and won 10 of those 13 games.
Penalty rates vary by official
Booing refs is a long-standing tradition in the NFL (and most team sports), and fans reserve their most passionate boos for refs who throw frequent flags on their team. But refs are largely anonymous—only numbers, not names, appear on their uniforms—so you aren't likely to hear a fan yell, "Hey, Walt Anderson, you forgot to wear your glasses again!" Anderson, who called the most penalties per game in 2017-2021, retired at age 67 at the end of the 2019 NFL season. The silver medal for most penalty calls during that period goes to another AARP-eligible ref, Carl Cheffers, who is now 62 and still working NFL games. Cheffers was widely criticized for the record number of penalties he called during the 2021 Super Bowl—eight of them against the Chiefs in the first half alone that cost them six first downs and any chance at beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This story originally appeared on OLBG and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
Owners approve AFC neutral site playoff proposals
Neutral site AFC playoff proposals were approved by NFL owners in a 30-minute Zoom call on Friday. A total of 24 votes for approving the proposal were required; 25 voted yes, according to NFL Network. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the plan was designed to "mitigate certain competitive effects in the AFC playoffs resulting from two clubs playing fewer regular-season games." ...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending in right direction' for Sunday
Needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to have their QB1 back Sunday. Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, worked with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice. While he was officially listed as limited, teammates said all signs indicate the Eagles (13-3) expect Hurts to start against the visiting New York Giants (9-6-1). ...
Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash
The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Dolphins, in turn, will start rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel announced. The seventh-round pick is getting the starting nod over Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol), Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger) and newly signed Mike Glennon. Flacco,...
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
