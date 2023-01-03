Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police. St. Bernard, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after a shooting and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges. He is also a suspect in a shooting in which two men were injured, with one in critical condition.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection with Lower 9th Ward double shooting, authorities say
A Monroe man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward that had left two men wounded just minutes earlier, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said. Matthew Bell, 41, was arrested shortly after noon, when St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's deputies noticed a black Hyundai...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
Louisiana man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged shoplifter found with drugs
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the report of a shoplifter at the Walmart on the North Service Road. Officers found Willard Sullivan, Jr., 45, had been detained for shoplifting in the store. During a search, officers found Walmart merchandise in Sullivan’s pockets and inside his pants. Merchandise from Claire’s, a separate business inside Walmart, and a plastic bag containing pills were also recovered from Sullivan.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Impaired New Year’s drivers keep police busy
Local law enforcement netted several motorists for suspected impaired driving during the New Year’s holiday. The arrests began on New Year’s Eve and continued into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Just after midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ruston Police stopped Melba I. Jones-Williams, 61,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Stabbing investigation yields drugs
Ruston Police arrested a woman on New Year’s Day after responding to a disturbance at a Vernon Street apartment. Officers found Andrecia D. Mays, 32, of Ruston, standing outside the apartment. Mays told officers a friend grabbed her and was about to strike her in the face, so she grabbed a knife and stabbed him. The stabbing victim had apparently left the scene.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing. Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hit-and-run takes life of Monroe man
Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams. The initial investigation...
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe police searching for 30-year-old missing man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs your help locating this 30-year-old Allen Spraggins. If you know the whereabouts of Spraggins, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fake license plate leads to other charges
A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
