Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef
Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
The 2023 Baton Rouge area Carnival season parade list to hang on your fridge
Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard. CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
This Chinese restaurant says it will close its doors next week
A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week. The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold. Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi,...
Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor
WATSON - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday. London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70. He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach at...
Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge will be starring in the 27th season of 'The Bachelor.'
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
University of Holy Cross, Aquinas Lafayette to offer master's in theology in Acadiana
The University of Holy Cross in New Orleans, working with Aquinas Lafayette, will offer a master of arts in Catholic Theology locally with some courses available in the spring semester, the Rev. John Joseph, CJC, director of Aquinas Lafayette, said this week. “We have been inundated with requests,” Joseph said....
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades. We've gathered a list of as...
