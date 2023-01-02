Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
TMZ.com
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Quavo releases ‘Without You’ track in tribute to Takeoff
Quavo has released a new song in tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.The four minute song, titled “Without You”, is a heartfelt track in which Quavo addresses the late rapper.Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.Quavo – whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was present at the time of Takeoff’s death, but was not injured in the altercation.The pair were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas.Takeoff and Quavo were part of rap trio Migos, alongside Offset, who was not present at...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022
Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Gucci Mane Leads the Tributes to Memphis Rapper Who Died at 22
Emerging Memphis rapper Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, has died at the age of 22, Gucci Mane revealed in an Instagram post. “This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔,” the post said. The circumstances and cause of Big Scarr’s death have not been disclosed. Big Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, had battled health issues before; he was thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car in a crash when he was 16, leaving him with lasting injuries that partially inspired his rap name. He was also shot in the hip in 2020, with the bullet reportedly traveling up to his spine, resulting in him having his appendix removed. He’s the third Memphis rapper to die suddenly in the last year after Young Dolph and Snootie Wild were fatally shot in November 2021 and February 2022, respectively.
Essence
Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead At 43
The Memphis-born Three 6 Mafia member was a pioneer of female rap. Gangsta Boo, known for being a member of the Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43. According to Fox 13, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her home at...
musictimes.com
Dionne Warwick 'Out-Gangstered' Snoop Dogg? Rapper Revealed 'We Were Scared, Shook Up!'
Dionne Warwick has been around for decades, and she has established herself to be one of the most prominent and legendary vocalists. But not only is she prominent, but she is also, apparently, very powerful. Powerful enough to scare Snoop Dogg and his friends when she invited them over to...
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
iheart.com
Rapper Drama G Transitioned From The Streets To CEO Status
There’s a common misconception about a hustler’s ambition. Many assume that it’s a hunger for success acquired and strengthened over time. But contrary to popular belief, it isn't something you learn. It’s something you’re born with. Chicago born and bred Rapper Drama G has a hustler’s ambition coursing through his veins.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: 43 Years Ago Sugar Hill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes Hip-Hop’s First Top 40 Hit
On today’s date, 43 years ago, “Rapper’s Delight” became Hip-Hop’s first Top 40 single. “Rapper’s Delight” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang in August of 1979. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Featured On Popcaan’s New Single “We Caa Done”
Famed reggae artist Popcaan is helping his fans bring in the new year with the single “We Caa Done.” Featuring Drake, the four-minute track debuted on streaming platforms along with an official music video. “We Caa Done” contains an infectious beat and melodic verses delivered by both artists....
Comments / 0