Emerging Memphis rapper Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, has died at the age of 22, Gucci Mane revealed in an Instagram post. “This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔,” the post said. The circumstances and cause of Big Scarr’s death have not been disclosed. Big Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, had battled health issues before; he was thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car in a crash when he was 16, leaving him with lasting injuries that partially inspired his rap name. He was also shot in the hip in 2020, with the bullet reportedly traveling up to his spine, resulting in him having his appendix removed. He’s the third Memphis rapper to die suddenly in the last year after Young Dolph and Snootie Wild were fatally shot in November 2021 and February 2022, respectively.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO