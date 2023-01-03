ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples

A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL

