Fort Myers Beach man spends 12 days in coma after falling from three-story hotel balcony
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man is still in the hospital after he fell from the outside of a hotel on the island. Tyler Marshall, 24, was staying at the Harbour House at the Inn on First Street and San Carlos Boulevard. He lost everything in the storm, including his home, his belongings and his job.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples
A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
Strangers help save longstanding Fort Myers Beach bookstore from closure
When Hurricane Ian destroyed Annette Stillson’s “Book Nook” bookstore on Fort Myers Beach, she was sure the shop would close for good. “I said, ‘that’s it,” Annette recalled. “There’s no way I can rebuild.”. But then she started receiving packages at her...
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
WSVN-TV
First eaglet egg from famed bald eagle couple in Fort Myers hatches
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — One of the eaglets from a famous Florida bald eagle couple has hatched. Onlookers are now eagerly awaiting the birth of the other eaglet, which is expected sometime this week. The newborn’s mom, also known as Harriet, and its dad, M-15, rebuilt their nest,...
Person behind mysterious Downtown Fort Myers metal bunny cutouts shares their origins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 sat down with the person behind the bunnies. They wanted to keep their identity a mystery. “When the hurricane happened, and we were impacted by that, we saw it as a way to engage the rest of this community in having a better conversation,” said the anonymous person.
Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist speaks after losing leg in crash that threw him into Luckett Rd retention pond
A man who was thrown from his bike into a retention pond fought to pull himself to safety. Now, he is living without a leg. We want to warn you that what you’re about to see and read may be difficult for some people. Dashcam video of the crash...
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
No one hurt in Fort Myers camper fire
Firefighters from Iona McGregor Fire District and South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District responded to a camper fire in the 300 block of Parkway Court in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning.
Cape Coral residents bothered by strange smell stemming from hundreds of dead fish in canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in Cape Coral canals and residents are not sure why this has been happening. “I don’t like the smell… so what I do is keep my sliding door closed,” Cape Coral resident Francesca Nappi said.
Man speaks out after arson fire at Bonita Springs home with 21 people inside
Two men are in custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they set fire to a home with 21 people inside on January 1st.
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
Mysterious fish deaths leave residents dealing with unpleasant smells
Residents in a Southwest Florida community are speaking out after dealing with the smell of hundreds of dead fish in the city's canals.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
Two men arrested for setting Bonita Springs home on fire with people inside
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men were arrested in connection to setting a Bonita Springs home on fire while people were inside. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District, responded to a reported arson on London Lane on Sunday, January 1.
'It's not that kind of neighborhood': Neighbors respond to Punta Gorda shooting
A shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Punta Gorda neighborhood. Neighbors say this is uncommon.
